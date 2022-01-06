Turkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 1,986.48 points on Thursday, down 18.82 points, or 0.94%, from the previous close

ANKARA, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 1,986.48 points on Thursday, down 18.82 points, or 0.94%, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 2.12% on Wednesday for a midweek closing of 2,005.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 27 billion liras ($2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate jumped to 13.7869 as of 10 a.m. local time (0500GMT), from 13.4670 at the previous close.

The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 15.5681 from 15.2610, while one British pound traded for 18.6298 liras, up from 18.2820.

Brent crude oil was sold for around $80.14 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).