ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 4,926.41 points, down 0.34%, or 16.77 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed midweek at 4,943.18 points, up 2.74%, with a daily trading volume of 56 billion Turkish liras ($2.

95 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 19.1517 as of 9.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.7762, while a British pound traded for 23.6281 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.78 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,985.90.