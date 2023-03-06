UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks End Monday With Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Turkish stocks end Monday with gains

Trkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 5,197.44 points on Monday, up 2.74% from the previous close.

IATANBUL,March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 5,197.44 points on Monday, up 2.74% from the previous close.

Starting the week at 5,076.41 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 138.69 points compared to Friday's close of 5,058.75 points.

The index's lowest value during the last transaction day was 4,980.06, while its daily high was 5,204.

09.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.2 trillion Turkish liras ($222.6 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 85 billion Turkish liras ($4.51 billion).

During the day, 74 stocks on the index rose and 23 fell compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,821.85, while Brent crude oil was sold at around $82.08 per barrel as of 7.06 p.m. local time (1606GMT).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Istanbul Price Stocks Gold Market From Billion P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Al Shindagha Museu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai, tours its differen ..

1 minute ago
 NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of hig ..

NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of high-rise buildings in airports v ..

38 minutes ago
 US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Ami ..

US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Amid Dispute Over GMO Corn - USTR

39 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge ..

NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

45 minutes ago
 More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displac ..

More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displaced by deadly quakes

45 minutes ago
 Election to be held after completion of Census: Mi ..

Election to be held after completion of Census: Minister for Interior Rana Sanau ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.