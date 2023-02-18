UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks End Week With Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Turkish stocks end week with gains

Trkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 5,026.83 points on Friday, up 0.36% from the previous close.

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) Trkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 5,026.83 points on Friday, up 0.36% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 4,937.65 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 18.25 points compared to Thursday's close of 5,008.

58 points.

The index's lowest value during the last transaction day was 4,897.37, while its daily high was 5,081.81.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.03 trillion Turkish liras ($213.9 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 63.5 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Istanbul Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine Expects Invitation to Join NATO in July - ..

Ukraine Expects Invitation to Join NATO in July - Ukrainian parliament speaker R ..

35 seconds ago
 DC Lahore review PSL 8 arrangements

DC Lahore review PSL 8 arrangements

36 seconds ago
 Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - ..

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Minister

15 minutes ago
 England edge India despite Thakur's career-best ha ..

England edge India despite Thakur's career-best haul at T20 World Cup

15 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in tit ..

Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in title race

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.