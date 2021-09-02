UrduPoint.com

ANKARA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,474.85 points on Thursday, posting a slight rise of 0.05%, or 0.72 points, from the previous close.

At Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.14% at 1,474.13 points, with a daily trading volume of 13.5 billion liras ($1.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.2900 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 8.2920 on Wednesday.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 9.8150 from 9.8210, while one British pound traded for 11.4250 Turkish liras, down from 11.4630 at Wednesday's close.One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $71.4 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

