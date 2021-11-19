(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,748.72 points on Friday, up by 0.68%, or 11.84 points, from the previous close

At Thursday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged by 1.75% to hit another record closing of 1,736.88 points, with a daily trading volume of 46.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 11.0700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 11.0560 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also climbed to 12.5790 from 12.5360, while one British pound traded for 14.9700 Turkish liras, up from 14.9390. One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $82.00 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).