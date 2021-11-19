UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Looking Up At Friday's Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:34 PM

Turkish stocks looking up at Friday's open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,748.72 points on Friday, up by 0.68%, or 11.84 points, from the previous close

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,748.72 points on Friday, up by 0.68%, or 11.84 points, from the previous close.

At Thursday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged by 1.75% to hit another record closing of 1,736.88 points, with a daily trading volume of 46.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 11.0700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 11.0560 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also climbed to 12.5790 from 12.5360, while one British pound traded for 14.9700 Turkish liras, up from 14.9390. One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $82.00 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira From Billion

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs ..

PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs in first T20 match

9 minutes ago
 Laos to earn 463 mln USD mineral trade in last 3 m ..

Laos to earn 463 mln USD mineral trade in last 3 months of 2021

5 minutes ago
 Austria Imposes COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday - Ch ..

Austria Imposes COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday - Chancellor

5 minutes ago
 Badminton no.1 Momota powers into Bali semi-finals ..

Badminton no.1 Momota powers into Bali semi-finals

5 minutes ago
 Austria to impose lockdown, including for vaccinat ..

Austria to impose lockdown, including for vaccinated: chancellor

5 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3825 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3825 against USD Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.