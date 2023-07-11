Open Menu

Turkish Stocks Open Tuesday On High Note

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 6,371.22 points, up 1.61%, or 100.81 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at an all-time high of 6,270.41 points, rising 1.

35% with a daily trading volume of 106 billion Turkish liras ($4.08 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 26.1101 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.7700, while a British pound traded for 33.6760 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.98 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,942.05

