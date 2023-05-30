UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Open Tuesday With Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Turkish stocks open Tuesday with gains

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 4,840.44 points, rising 1.51%, or 71.88 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 4,768.56 points, up 4.

51%, with a daily trading volume of 71 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 20.2878 as of 9.59 a.m. local time (0659GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.7986, while a British pound traded for 25.0468 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.75 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,954.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

7 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

7 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

11 minutes ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malikâ€™s sentence

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sectorâ€™s strengths at â€˜M ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.