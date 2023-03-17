(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 5,277.70 points, up 0.92%, or 48.11 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 5,229.58 points, up sharply by 2.

11%, with a daily trading volume of 61 billion Turkish liras ($3.23 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 19.0080, as of 10.40 a.m. local time (0740GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2705, while a British pound traded for 23.1170 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.03 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,934.05.