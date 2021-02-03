UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Stocks Up At Midweek Open

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:27 PM

Turkish stocks up at midweek open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,520.80 points on Wednesday, a rise of 0.62% or 9.37 points from the previous close

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,520.80 points on Wednesday, a rise of 0.62% or 9.37 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.27% to close Tuesday at 1,511.43 points, with a daily trading volume of 29.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slightly increased to 7.1800 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.1790 at the previous close.

While the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate remained at 8.6400, one British pound traded for 9.8200 Turkish liras, up from 9.8000 at Tuesday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $56.70 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for 2nd Test match ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $56.80 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan retains 17 member squad for second Test ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 456,000 fine imposed on profiteers

4 minutes ago

SALU announces first merit list

4 minutes ago

People with allergies must receive jabs at hospita ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.