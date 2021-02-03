Turkish stocks up at midweek open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,520.80 points on Wednesday, a rise of 0.62% or 9.37 points from the previous close

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,520.80 points on Wednesday, a rise of 0.62% or 9.37 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.27% to close Tuesday at 1,511.43 points, with a daily trading volume of 29.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slightly increased to 7.1800 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.1790 at the previous close.

While the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate remained at 8.6400, one British pound traded for 9.8200 Turkish liras, up from 9.8000 at Tuesday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $56.70 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).