Turkish stocks up at midweek open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,550.49 points on Wednesday, a rise of 0.50% or 7.67 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.26% to close Tuesday at 1,542.82 points, with a daily trading volume of 40.3 billion Turkish liras ($5.

8 billion) The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate inched up to 7.0400 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.0000 at the previous close.

While the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 8.5200 versus 8.4720 , one British pound traded for 9.7700 Turkish liras, up from 9.7480 at Tuesday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $63.50 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).