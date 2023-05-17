UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Up At Opening Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 4,605.61 points, up by 0.35%, or 15.9 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 4,589.71 points, soaring by 1.97%, with a daily trading volume of 85.

3 billion Turkish liras ($4.3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.7548 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.5060, while a British pound traded for 24.6190 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.47 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,993.95.

