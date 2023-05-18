Turkish stocks up at opening session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 4,681.71 points, up by 0.43%, or 20.03 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Wednesday at 4.661,68 points, soaring by 1.57%, with a daily trading volume of 62.9 billion Turkish liras ($3.18 billion).

The stock market will be closed on Friday, observing the May 19 Turkish national holiday, the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth, and sports Day.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.7940 as of 10.30 a.m. local time (0730GMT) and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.4170, while a British pound traded for 24.6480 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.72 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,980.05.