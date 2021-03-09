UrduPoint.com
Turkish Stocks Up At Tuesday Open 9 March 2021

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,542.04 points on Tuesday, a 0.77% or 11.77-points rise from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index down 0.76% to close at 1,530.27 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 28.1 billion Turkish liras ($3.65 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.7100 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 7.6660 at Monday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 9.1500 versus 9.1010, and one British pound traded for 10.6800 Turkish liras, compared to 10.6070 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $68.28 as of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

