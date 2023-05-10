UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Up At Wednesday's Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Turkish stocks up at Wednesday's open

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 4,544.48 points, rising 0.18%, or 8.28 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 4,536.20 points, down 0.

56%, with a daily trading volume of 58 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.5264 as of 9.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.4220, and a British pound traded for 24.6595 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.86 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,038.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

4 minutes ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

25 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

28 minutes ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

58 minutes ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

58 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khanâ€™s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khanâ€™s arrest before SC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.