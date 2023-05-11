ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 4,544.48 points, rising 0.18%, or 8.28 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 4,536.20 points, down 0.

56%, with a daily trading volume of 58 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.5264 as of 9.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.4220, and a British pound traded for 24.6595 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.86 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,038.55.