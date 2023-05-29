(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 4,696.17 points, up 2.52%, or 115.49 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 4,580.67 points, increasing 3.45%, with a daily trading volume of 56.

5 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 20.0550 as of 10.25 a.m. local time (0725GMT) and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.5870, while a British pound traded for 24.7820 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.54 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,964.65.