Turkish Technic, Emirates Boost Partnership In Aircraft Maintenance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 07:51 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has signed a deal with Emirates to expand the initial base maintenance annex.

Turkish Technic will carry out base maintenance services for further 17 Boeing 777 aircraft in the Emirates' fleet, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The base maintenance operations for the first aircraft under scope of this agreement is set to begin this July.

"Building on the success of the initial base maintenance annex we signed in April, this new agreement not only reflects Emirates' confidence in our services but also highlights our jointly shared commitment to excellence," said Mikail Akbulut, the CEO of Turkish Technic.

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the hour (PBH) and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

