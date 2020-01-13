UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Trade Minister To Embark On Africa Tour

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

Turkish trade minister to embark on Africa tour

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will set off on an Africa tour this week to explore new business cooperation opportunities

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will set off on an Africa tour this week to explore new business cooperation opportunities.

Pekcan along with a Turkish business delegation will visit Nigeria and Morocco on Monday-Tuesday, according to state news Agency.

On Tuesday, the Turkey-Nigeria Business Forum will be held in the capital Abuja. It will be chaired by Pekcan and her Nigerian counterpart Richard Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Pekcan will also meet with Yemi Osinbajo, the Nigerian vice president, and Zubairu Dada, the Nigerian foreign affairs minister, to discuss bilateral economic relations and investments.

Nigeria is the sixth largest trade partner of Turkey in Africa and the second in Sub-Saharan Africa. The two countries' trade volume was $2.3 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, Turkish contractors assumed 48 projects worth $1.8 billion so far.

Hakan Ozel, the head of Turkey-Nigeria Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations board (DEIK) , said that Turkey can provide quality and cost-effective products for Nigeria.

"Nigeria's economy is based on imports, there are markets for every Turkish product in the country which has a 200-million population," he told Anadolu Agency.

As part of Pekcan's Morocco visit, Turkey-Morocco Free Trade Agreement's joint committee meeting will be organized in the capital Rabat.

Pekcan will meet with Mohamed Benchaaboun, the economy and finance minister, Mouly Hafid Elalamy, the industry, trade and digital economy minister, and Abdelkader Amara, the equipment, transport, logistics and water minister.

Morocco was one of the 17 countries which was highlighted in Turkey's Export Master Plan, released last September, for raising exports in five main sectors -- machinery, automotive, electric and electronics, chemical and food.

Turkey's exports to Morocco rose by 16% to reach $2.3 billion in 2019 on an annual basis, and imports from Morocco dropped by 3.5% to stand at $690 million.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, the head of DEIK's Turkey-Morocco Business Council, said Turkish business people have investments worth around $1 billion in Morocco and they employ almost 8,000 Moroccan people.

"Turkish firms active in sectors such as contraction, construction, fishery, automotive, retail trade, furniture, iron/steel, carpet, food and apparel in Morocco," he told this Agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Exports Business Water Turkey Visit Rabat Abuja Morocco Nigeria September 2019 Market From Agreement Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

11 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

13 minutes ago

UAE companies must understand legal implications o ..

26 minutes ago

Firing claims life in Jamshoro

3 minutes ago

Health Minister inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has 'political will' to affect change for ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.