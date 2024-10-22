Turkish Vehicle Registrations Rise 13.8% In First Nine Months Of 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) More than 1.96 million road motor vehicle registrations were recorded in Türkiye during the first nine months of this year, marking a 13.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Tuesday.
Of the 746,595 cars registered between January and September, 63.1% were gasoline-fueled, while 14.6% were hybrids, 12.4% ran on diesel, 8.8% were electric, and 1.1% used LPG.
By the end of September, Türkiye had 15.
96 million registered cars. Diesel-fueled vehicles made up the largest share at 34.6%, followed by LPG-powered cars at 32.3% and gasoline-fueled cars at 30%. Hybrid cars accounted for 2.1%, while electric vehicles made up 0.9% of the total fleet.
Electric car registrations saw significant growth, rising 8.8% during the nine-month period and 13.6% in September on a yearly basis.
In September alone, 212,451 road motor vehicles were registered, reflecting a 6.9% year-on-year increase.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency rates2 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer departs for Saudi Arabia to participate in MIPF 20242 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 20245 hours ago
-
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning16 hours ago
-
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-2517 hours ago
-
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students16 hours ago
-
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA17 hours ago
-
'Textile & Leather Exhibition' Texpo 2024 to commence from Oct 2317 hours ago
-
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 202418 hours ago
-
Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees18 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points20 hours ago