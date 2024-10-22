Open Menu

Turkish Vehicle Registrations Rise 13.8% In First Nine Months Of 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) More than 1.96 million road motor vehicle registrations were recorded in Türkiye during the first nine months of this year, marking a 13.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Tuesday.

Of the 746,595 cars registered between January and September, 63.1% were gasoline-fueled, while 14.6% were hybrids, 12.4% ran on diesel, 8.8% were electric, and 1.1% used LPG.

By the end of September, Türkiye had 15.

96 million registered cars. Diesel-fueled vehicles made up the largest share at 34.6%, followed by LPG-powered cars at 32.3% and gasoline-fueled cars at 30%. Hybrid cars accounted for 2.1%, while electric vehicles made up 0.9% of the total fleet.

Electric car registrations saw significant growth, rising 8.8% during the nine-month period and 13.6% in September on a yearly basis.

In September alone, 212,451 road motor vehicles were registered, reflecting a 6.9% year-on-year increase.

