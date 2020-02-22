UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Wood Furniture Company Launched In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Turkish wood furniture company launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Turkey a have entered into a new era of close economic ties as Turkish business companies have started investing in Pakistan.  Keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan, a Turkish wood working Brand MOOÖI Atolye has launched their factory in Pakistan right after the visit of Turkish president. The Turkish woodwork industry had a vast legacy of embellishing decor and unique furniture style, said a press release.

Ambassador of Turkey inaugurated this newly built factory which would produce kitchens doors and wardrobes in Pakistan as per the European Standard.

It also has great experience of developing home interiors on European standards due to its large field of expertise on different trends and furniture varieties as per the international standards. Moreover, it has become more easier to provide all its variety in Pakistan as the company is shifting technology and human resources to Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Business Turkey Company Visit All Industry

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

22 minutes ago

US$5m Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Cha ..

1 hour ago

Former AGPâ€™s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

2 hours ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSLâ€™s fifth ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

2 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.