Turkish wood furniture company launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Turkey a have entered into a new era of close economic ties as Turkish business companies have started investing in Pakistan. Keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan, a Turkish wood working Brand MOOÖI Atolye has launched their factory in Pakistan right after the visit of Turkish president. The Turkish woodwork industry had a vast legacy of embellishing decor and unique furniture style, said a press release.

Ambassador of Turkey inaugurated this newly built factory which would produce kitchens doors and wardrobes in Pakistan as per the European Standard.

It also has great experience of developing home interiors on European standards due to its large field of expertise on different trends and furniture varieties as per the international standards. Moreover, it has become more easier to provide all its variety in Pakistan as the company is shifting technology and human resources to Pakistan.