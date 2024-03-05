- Home
- Turkiye Consul General, FPCCI discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, investment ties
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Turkiye Consul General (CG) Durmus Bastug visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here Tuesday to discuss the ways and means to boost the bilateral trade and investment relations
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Turkiye Consul General (CG) Durmus Bastug visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here Tuesday to discuss the ways and means to boost the bilateral trade and investment relations.
During the meeting, the matters of enhancing cooperation in diverse fields including trade, investment, technology, tourism, agriculture and exchange of delegations were discussed.
Talking to the FPCCI office-bearers and members, he assured that Turkiye would further promote bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan, adding that Turkiye would increase the trade with Pakistan up to US $ five billion from the existing US $ one billion. Turkiye's 20 largest companies were doing business in Punjab, he mentioned and said that Turkiye has excellent scope for energy, infrastructure, construction and agriculture in Pakistan. Business-to-business (B2B) relations with Pakistan would also be strengthened and more joint ventures would be made, he vowed.
Durmus Bastug said that Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries and all possible measures are being taken to promote bilateral trade. He said that Turkish investors and companies are making progress to invest in various sectors in Pakistan, especially Punjab.
FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz and Vice President Qurrat-ul-Ain said that Turkiye holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, not only for its rich cultural heritage but also for its remarkable strides in various sectors including trade, technology, and industry.
Similarly, Pakistan offers immense opportunities for Turkish businesses to invest and expand their presence in diverse sectors such as textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure development.
They said that over 260 million people in Pakistan ranked as the fifth-most populous country globally. Punjab is Pakistan's largest and most populous province, having 56 percent of the country's population. The province is comprised of 36 districts and highly blessed with agricultural, industrial, mining, and mineral production. Both countries have comparative advantages like Turkiye has advanced technology. In contrast, Pakistan has raw materials and highly skilled human capital that could be utilized to supply value-added products to other countries.
Zaki Aijaz said that Pakistan especially Punjab is great places to invest because they offer many benefits for foreign investors. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Punjab provide particular incentives to investors. "We want partnerships in these SEZs. In the past, government-to-government (G2G) cooperation was the main focus. We aim to shift our attention towards fostering business-to-business (B2B) cooperation. This approach will facilitate companies, allowing for joint ventures," he concluded.
