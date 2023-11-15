Open Menu

Turkiye Keen To Boost Bilateral Trade With Pakistan: Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Turkiye keen to boost bilateral trade with Pakistan: consul general

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Consul General of Turkiye Durmus Bastug said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Turkiye were brotherly countries and all possible measures were being taken to promote mutual trade and in that regard, setting up of Special Investment Facilitation Council by Pakistan was timely step to attract foreign investment.

He expressed these views while addressing a cake-cutting ceremony, organised by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) in connection with 100th National Day of Turkiye, according to PCMEA spokesman here. PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Faisal Saeed. Khan and others were also present.

Bastug said that Turkish investors and various companies are making progress to invest in various sectors in Pakistan and especially in Punjab and efforts will be made to resolve the identified problems including the heavy duties imposed on the import of Pakistani hand-made carpets in Turkiye. He added that Pakistan and Turkiye relation is amicable and his government is sincerely interested to expand trade with Pakistan as the current volume of mutual trade between the two countries can be increased several times.

He said that Turkish investors going to Pakistan are also facing other problems including foreign exchange, red-tapism, however, the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council for their solution is very welcoming step. Setting up of SIFC on the same pattern in Punjab will reduce the difficulties too, he said and mentioned that Turkiye has appointed a special officer in the consulate for the purpose of promoting commercial relations and in this regard the setting up of a commercial office is also going to be materialized here.

On this occasion, Usman Ashraf said that Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries enjoying long and historical relationship. He requested the Consul General to resolve issue of imposition of heavy duties imposed on carpets exported from Pakistan to Turkiye and the difficulties faced by the exporters in obtaining visas. He also suggested holding single country exhibitions between the two countries.

Other participants also presented their suggestions for promoting trade relations between the two countries and especially for solving the problems faced in exports of handmade carpets to Turkiye.

Souvenirs were also presented to each other on this occasion. The Consul General of Turkiye also visited the Carpet Training Institute and reviewed the carpet manufacturing process and showed his special interest in it.

More Stories From Business