Turkiye Minister Express Sorrow On Floods Losses In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Turkiye minister express sorrow on floods losses in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Trade Minister of Turkiye Mehmet Mus on Sunday telephoned the Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar to express sorrow at the losses due to rains and flash floods in Pakistan .

Mehmet Mus firmly resolved that the Turkiye will actively contribute their noble part as it always stands with Pakistan in every crisis, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister, Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated the spirit of Turkish Trade Minister for the help of the flood affectees, in this hour of agony.

Syed Naveed informed the trade minister that unusual situation has arisen due to unusual rains and floods and the damages as well as the destruction cannot be expressed in words.

Rehabilitation the flood affected families along with provision of food and medicines to them is out government priority, he addedAgain Syed Naveed thanked the Turkish Trade Minister for showing his deep concerns on the prevailing situation in country.

