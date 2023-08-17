Open Menu

Turkiye's Short-term Foreign Debt Stock At $162.8B

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Turkiye's short-term foreign debt stock at $162.8B

Trkiye's short-term external debt stock totaled $162.8 billion as of the end of June, up by 9.2% from the end of the last year, the Central Bank figures showed on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Trkiye's short-term external debt stock totaled $162.8 billion as of the end of June, up by 9.2% from the end of the last year, the Central Bank figures showed on Thursday.

Banks' foreign debt stock was up by 2.

7% to $64 billion and other sectors' debt stock rose by 0.8% to $54.5 billion, the bank revealed.

Short-term foreign exchange loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 6.9% to $11.5 billion, it added. Some 48.2% of the total debt was in the US dollar, while the euro (25.1%), Turkish lira (9.3%) and other currencies (17.4%) followed it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Bank Lira Euro June From Billion

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technolog ..

21 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin ..

Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin Raid

14 minutes ago
 ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit ..

ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit 2022-23 Financial Statements

14 minutes ago
 Danish overjoyed for being conferred with Tamgha-e ..

Danish overjoyed for being conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

14 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 179 points

PSX turns around, gains 179 points

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

1 hour ago
Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

1 hour ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

1 hour ago
 PNS SAIF visits Dubai for regional maritime securi ..

PNS SAIF visits Dubai for regional maritime security patrol deployment

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

9 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business