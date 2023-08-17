Trkiye's short-term external debt stock totaled $162.8 billion as of the end of June, up by 9.2% from the end of the last year, the Central Bank figures showed on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Trkiye's short-term external debt stock totaled $162.8 billion as of the end of June, up by 9.2% from the end of the last year, the Central Bank figures showed on Thursday.

Banks' foreign debt stock was up by 2.

7% to $64 billion and other sectors' debt stock rose by 0.8% to $54.5 billion, the bank revealed.

Short-term foreign exchange loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 6.9% to $11.5 billion, it added. Some 48.2% of the total debt was in the US dollar, while the euro (25.1%), Turkish lira (9.3%) and other currencies (17.4%) followed it.