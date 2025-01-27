Turkmenistan considers 2025 as Year of Peace, trust: Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov said that Turkmenistan considered the 2025 as Year of Peace and Trust, and the crucial period in the humanization of international relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov said that Turkmenistan considered the 2025 as Year of Peace and Trust, and the crucial period in the humanization of international relations.

Turkmenistan considers the decision to declare 2025 as the ‘International Year of Peace and Trust’ as a global-scale event and a genuine opportunity for a qualitative transition to a new stage in international relations, the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov said this while talking to the media man in the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad.

He said that based on this, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkmenistan initiated the General Assembly resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025”, which was adopted unanimously with the co- sponsorship of 86 states including Pakistan.

It reflects the fundamental purposes and principles of the UN Charter, in particular the commitments to settle disputes by peaceful means and methods, he said.

The envoy said that the resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” represents the practical embodiment of the philosophy of new international relations “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, announced by the National Leader of the

Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

He said the International Year of Peace and Trust logically coincides with the 30th anniversary of the universal recognition of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution 50/80 “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, unanimously adopted on 12 December 1995, he said.

Atadjan Movlamov said the neutral status of our country was reaffirmed by General Assembly resolution 69/285 of 3 June 2015 and Over the years, the evolution of our neutrality has proven its compliance with the basic values and goals of the UN, and has been recognized as a common asset of the world community.

He said this was further affirmed by the proclamation of December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality by the General Assembly, at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

He said that based on this, neutrality, its principles and practical tools should be used much more widely by the international community.

Essentially, Turkmenistan's initiative is an invitation and call to all states to embark on joint efforts encompassing the political, ideological, and practical aspects of implementing the idea of peace and trust as a fundamental principle of the world order, he said.

The Ambassador said that acting in this logic, in 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov put forward an initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly.

“We see it as a system of views and principles for the organization of interstate and international relations in the 21st century. The strategy entails a comprehensive approach to addressing global challenges, based on the interconnection of all aspects of security – military-political, economic, energy, environmental, biological, man-made, informational. Based on this, the Global Security Strategy is intended to serve as an updated international legal framework for inter-state relations, reflecting the existing objective realities and needs of global development.”

Turkman Ambassador said that Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Pakistan all this represents a very complex situation, to an era of bloc and civilizational confrontation, significantly complicating multilateral cooperation in addressing new challenges and threats, achieving sustainable development goals, ensuring equitable distribution of resources, guaranteeing food security, overcoming poverty and inequality, responding to climate change and tackling a wide range of

other pressing issues of global significance.

He said that Turkmenistan will make every effort to achieve this and in the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmenistan proposes to intensify a comprehensive strategy of cooperation for promoting the Sustainable Development Goals.

There is a firm conviction that the time has come to launch an inclusive, full-scale, multi-level and systemic dialogue between Central Asia and the UN. This direction will become one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's activities during the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The envoy said that Turkmenistan's steps are also aimed at joint work in the area of Sustainable Development Goals, to create viable and long-term models of geoeconomics.

The International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025 is considered by Turkmenistan in the context of the practical implementation of the “Pact for the Future”, adopted in September 2024 at the “Summit of the Future” convened at the initiative of the UN Secretary-General, he said.

He said that the approaches and views outlined are a common political platform for the implementation of the specific measures and events proposed by Turkmenistan in the International Year of Peace and Trust.