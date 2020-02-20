Turkmenistan envoy updates SAPM about TAPI pipeline project

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday briefed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar about the progress made on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday briefed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar about the progress made on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

"TAPI Pipeline offers diversification of energy imports, social infrastructure programmes, and creation of jobs for all participating countries," the envoy told Nadeem Baber here in a meeting while highlighting the project's benefits to Pakistan and the region.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the special assistant reiterated his government's support for the TAPI pipeline project and underlined the need for resolving all the outstanding issues to ensure its early implementation.