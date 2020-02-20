UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Envoy Updates SAPM About TAPI Pipeline Project

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Turkmenistan envoy updates SAPM about TAPI pipeline project

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday briefed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar about the progress made on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday briefed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar about the progress made on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

"TAPI Pipeline offers diversification of energy imports, social infrastructure programmes, and creation of jobs for all participating countries," the envoy told Nadeem Baber here in a meeting while highlighting the project's benefits to Pakistan and the region.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the special assistant reiterated his government's support for the TAPI pipeline project and underlined the need for resolving all the outstanding issues to ensure its early implementation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Turkmenistan Gas All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Ostrich farming a lucrative business with ample in ..

39 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

41 seconds ago

Suspect held during search operation in Multan

42 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Coun organizes lucky draw for Hajj

43 seconds ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recov ..

45 seconds ago

Two killed as train derails between Australia's bi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.