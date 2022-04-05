Turkmenistan keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 03:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Atadjan N. Movlamov, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan said that his country was keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan as both countries had good potential to do trade in many items.

He said this while talking to Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during his visit to Embassy of Turkmenistan.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI also accompanied him at the occasion.

The Dean of Diplomatic Corps said that his embassy was ready to organize an online business opportunities conference between ICCI and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan so that business communities of both countries could interact and explore potential areas of mutual cooperation.

He said that his embassy would give a presentation in its premises to ICCI members about exportable products of Turkmenistan and potential areas of trade cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Turkmenistan could supply LPG to Pakistan to meet its energy needs.

He exchanged ideas with President ICCI on a range of topics to improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated the offers of Ambassador of Turkmenistan for online conference between ICCI & CCI Turkmenistan and presentation to ICCI members that would help in exploring new opportunities of trade promotion between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He said that being a landlocked country, Turkmenistan could promote its trade and exports through Gwadar and Karachi ports to many countries. He said that Central Asia was an attractive market for Pakistan and close cooperation with Turkmenistan would help Pakistan in getting better access to Central Asian markets. He also discussed various proposals with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to promote business linkages between the private sectors of both countries in order to explore all untapped areas of bilateral cooperation.

