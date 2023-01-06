UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Supplies Over 350Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas To China Since 2009 - President

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Turkmenistan has delivered over 350 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline since its launch in 2009, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Friday.

Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to China from January 5-6 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, which was commissioned late in 2009, has become the largest joint energy project realized on the continent of Asia. Over 350 billion cubic meters of natural gas have already been supplied via it so far," Berdimuhamedov wrote in an article published by the Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper.

The president also said that the successful realization of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline project "lays the foundations for the future architecture of the international energy partnership."

The Turkmen leader added that the energy project had a positive impact on the "entire situation in Asia" and "provided additional stability" to the system of political and economic ties on the continent.

Turkmenistan is one of the world's top four countries in terms of natural gas reserves, along with Russia, Iran, and Qatar.

