Turkmenistan, US To Foster Partnership In Int'l Organizations - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu have discussed the development of partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats, the Neytralnyy Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two officials met in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Monday.

They agreed that Turkmenistan and the United States would continue multifaceted cooperation, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, within authoritative international organizations, primarily in the United Nations, in order to achieve sustainable development and general prosperity, the report said.

The parties also discussed prospects of trade and economic partnership development, cooperation in culture, education, science, technology and climate, as well as activities of the Turkmenistan-US business Council.

In addition, Berdimuhamedov and Lu expressed confidence that the conventional Turkmen-US relations would continue to develop dynamically, filled with "new, concrete content," according to the newspaper.

Turkmenistan has become the first stop in Lu's Central Asia tour from November 6-11. The diplomat will also travel to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

