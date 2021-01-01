UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TurkStream Able To Transmit 454Bln Cubic Feet Of Gas Per Year Through Serbia - Operator

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

TurkStream Able to Transmit 454Bln Cubic Feet of Gas Per Year Through Serbia - Operator

A pipeline that connects Bulgaria and Hungary through Serbia to deliver Russian gas via TurkStream will be able to transfer up to 12.87 billion cubic meters (454 billion cubic feet) a year after the pipeline is connected to Hungary's gas transmission system, operating company Gastrans told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) A pipeline that connects Bulgaria and Hungary through Serbia to deliver Russian gas via TurkStream will be able to transfer up to 12.87 billion cubic meters (454 billion cubic feet) a year after the pipeline is connected to Hungary's gas transmission system, operating company Gastrans told Sputnik on Friday.

On Friday morning, Serbian President Alexander Vucic attended a ceremony dedicated to the launch of Russian gas into the Serbian gas transmission system via Bulgaria from the TurkStream pipeline.

"At the first stage, the gas pipeline will transport about 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which will fully cover Serbia's natural gas needs. By the fourth quarter of 2021, after the gas pipeline is connected to the Hungarian gas transmission system, the gas pipeline's capacity will be 12.

87 billion cubic meters of gas per year," a spokesperson of Gastrans, a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and Serbia's state-owned natural gas company Srbijagas, said.

According to the operator, the project created over 2,500 new jobs in Serbia during the construction phase.

"The inter-connecting gas pipeline becomes a new route for natural gas deliveries to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe," the spokesperson said, adding that the pipeline would ensure sustainable economic development of the region by diversifying natural gas supply routes.

The construction of the 250-mile-long extension linking Serbia to the TurkStream pipeline was completed in December 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Hungary December Gas 2019 From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,286,709

47 seconds ago

Kazakh president vows to continue reforms in New Y ..

48 seconds ago

3000 liter contaminated milk discarded

50 seconds ago

Both COVID-19 and PDM will not exist after first q ..

52 seconds ago

Chairman DDAC Dir Lower reviews ongoing developmen ..

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 38,300 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.