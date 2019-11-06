UrduPoint.com
TurkStream Gas Cheaper For Europeans Than US Alternatives - Presidential Board Member

Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian gas would be much cheaper to European consumers than the alternatives the United States can offer thereby ensuring the feasibility of the TurkStream pipeline project, Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nursin Atesoglu Guney told Sputnik.

TurkStream is envisaged as a 570-mile twin pipeline to transfer gas from large reserves in Russia to Turkey and further up to south and southeast Europe, bypassing less reliable transit partners.

"Russian gas is very cheap. The Americans have decided to bring - they already did to certain countries in Europe - their shale gas via LNG; it is expensive," Guney said.

With a combined transport capacity of 31.

5 billion cubic meters, the TurkStream pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Guney called TurkStream "the most strategic project ever signed between Russia and Turkey" and said she is "100 percent" certain the pipeline would be operational.

The Russian gas pipeline infrastructure that brings gas to Europe exits since the beginning of Cold War, Guney noted.

"This pipeline infrastructure is so advanced; it is extending nearly all parts of Europe," she said.

This massive web of Russian pipelines is there, Guney said. Hence, this reality on the ground makes cost-benefit calculations economically feasible for Europeans to decide and prefer the Russian gas, Guney added.

