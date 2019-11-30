TurkStream Gas Pipeline to Be Launched in Istanbul on January 8 - Erdogan

The TurkStrean gas pipeline will be launched in Istanbul on January 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The TurkStrean gas pipeline will be launched in Istanbul on January 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We will give start to one more gas pipeline, the TurkStream, on January 8 in Istanbul," Erdogan said at the ceremony dedicated to the opening of TANAP gas pipeline in Edirne province as aired by NTV broadcaster.

The TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet annually. It consists of two legs, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners.