UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TurkStream Gas Pipeline To Be Launched In Istanbul On January 8 - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

TurkStream Gas Pipeline to Be Launched in Istanbul on January 8 - Erdogan

The TurkStrean gas pipeline will be launched in Istanbul on January 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The TurkStrean gas pipeline will be launched in Istanbul on January 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We will give start to one more gas pipeline, the TurkStream, on January 8 in Istanbul," Erdogan said at the ceremony dedicated to the opening of TANAP gas pipeline in Edirne province as aired by NTV broadcaster.

The TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet annually. It consists of two legs, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Edirne Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan January Gas From

Recent Stories

Hybrid, electric buses to be run in fight against ..

10 minutes ago

PM says old mindset must be changed

43 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister announce to hold students union ..

3 minutes ago

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and S ..

3 minutes ago

‘More hard work is required for Punjab,’ says ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.