TurkStream Operator Receives Notice On Export License Extension From Dutch Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:34 PM

South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline, said on Wednesday that it received a notice on the extension of its export license from the Dutch government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline, said on Wednesday that it received a notice on the extension of its export license from the Dutch government.

"On Monday, October 17, 2022, South Stream Transport B.V. received notification from the Dutch authorities about the renewal of the export license," the company said in a statement.

