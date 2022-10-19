(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline, said on Wednesday that it received a notice on the extension of its export license from the Dutch government.

"On Monday, October 17, 2022, South Stream Transport B.V. received notification from the Dutch authorities about the renewal of the export license," the company said in a statement.