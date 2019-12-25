The construction of the part of Russia's TurkStream pipeline that runs through the territory of Serbia has been completed, the director general of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The construction of the part of Russia 's TurkStream pipeline that runs through the territory of Serbia has been completed, the director general of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, said on Wednesday.

According to an interview that Bajatovic gave to Serbia's PTC broadcaster, the Gastrans company a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and Serbia's Srbijagas has laid the 250-mile segment of the pipeline across Serbia from its starting point on the Bulgarian border up to the border with Hungary in the north.

Once Bulgaria completes its own segment in May, as planned, the pipe will begin pumping gas.

The pipe in Serbia is expected to supply the country with 8.7 million cubic meters of gas daily, or 3 billion per year, to be partially used in the domestic market and also exported to neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina.

TurkStream is projected to be a 570-mile twin pipeline. Two offshore parallel pipelines will run from Russia through the Black Sea to Turkey, at which point one of the strings will continue further up to southern and southeastern Europe. The launch is scheduled for January 8, as both strings are now filled with fuel.