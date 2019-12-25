UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TurkStream Pipeline's Segment In Serbia Completed - Srbijagas Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:57 PM

TurkStream Pipeline's Segment in Serbia Completed - Srbijagas Chief

The construction of the part of Russia's TurkStream pipeline that runs through the territory of Serbia has been completed, the director general of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The construction of the part of Russia's TurkStream pipeline that runs through the territory of Serbia has been completed, the director general of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, said on Wednesday.

According to an interview that Bajatovic gave to Serbia's PTC broadcaster, the Gastrans company a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and Serbia's Srbijagas has laid the 250-mile segment of the pipeline across Serbia from its starting point on the Bulgarian border up to the border with Hungary in the north.

Once Bulgaria completes its own segment in May, as planned, the pipe will begin pumping gas.

The pipe in Serbia is expected to supply the country with 8.7 million cubic meters of gas daily, or 3 billion per year, to be partially used in the domestic market and also exported to neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina.

TurkStream is projected to be a 570-mile twin pipeline. Two offshore parallel pipelines will run from Russia through the Black Sea to Turkey, at which point one of the strings will continue further up to southern and southeastern Europe. The launch is scheduled for January 8, as both strings are now filled with fuel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Company Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Hungary January May Border Gas Market From Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Presidents of Turkey, Tunisia Discuss Joint Effort ..

3 minutes ago

Time, Cost of Moving US Base Within Japan's Okinaw ..

14 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits Mazar-e-Quaid

15 minutes ago

Dubai sports sector is witnessing momentum: Hamdan ..

30 minutes ago

Brexit Troubles to Persist After UK-EU Divorce in ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Scientists Council discusses nation&#039; ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.