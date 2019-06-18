(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The implementation of the TurkStream gas pipeline project will help to boost Europe 's energy security, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said on Tuesday at the first joint conference between the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the European Union

Energy projects can contribute to the regional economy and open new opportunities, Kaymakci said. In this context, Turkey is participating in megaprojects that will contribute to the security of energy deliveries both to Turkey and Europe, specifically, TurkStream.

According to the deputy minister, Turkey would like to see more countries of the Black Sea region and Europe in general actively participating in multilateral energy initiatives.

Responding to a Sputnik correspondent's question on the progress of the TurkStream project, the deputy minister noted that there were no problems with it.

The TurkStream twin gas pipeline is expected to have a maximum annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet). The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey for local consumption and will begin operating before 2020. The second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.