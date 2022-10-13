TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Have Different Capacities - Peskov

The TurkStream gas pipeline will not replace the Nord Streams, because they have different capacities, Kremlni spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The TurkStream gas pipeline will not replace the Nord Streams, because they have different capacities, Kremlni spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You can't say that. It's unprofessional to say that.

because capacities are different," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspper, answering whether it was possible to say that the TurkStream would replace Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 that require repair.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia could move gas transit from Nord Stream to the Black Sea region and Turkey. On Thursday, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They instructed to work out this issue in detail and quickly.