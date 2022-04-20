'Turn Around Pakistan Conference' to be held: Ahsan Iqbal*

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed to hold Turn Around Pakistan (TAP) Conference in order to address key challenges of the country and to find their solutions through short-term and mid-term measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed to hold Turn Around Pakistan (TAP) Conference in order to address key challenges of the country and to find their solutions through short-term and mid-term measures.

The decision was taken, while chairing a first ministerial meeting which was attended by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Secretary, Additional Secretary, Members and all Chiefs of the sections, said a press release issued.

"Invite all the stakeholders from across the Pakistan in TAP Conference to find ways to kick off the economy by taking immediate remedial measures," said newly-appointed minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives while chairing a high level meeting.

"The prime objective of the conference is to engage all the relevant stakeholders from across the country and take their input in order to put the country's economy on track which unfortunately has been thrown in dire condition, said the minister.

While referring to the stakeholders Conference held in 2013 for preparation of vision 2025, the minister said that no policy can be successful without stakeholders ownership. There is rich talent in academia and private sector which must be harnessed.

"There is a dire need to develop the economy on cluster based approach and Planning Commission must play its role as development think tank of the country," he added.

The minister further said that every section chief should be a knowledge leader in his/her field, while stressing the government officials to take the decisions with confidence as (he) will stand behind them. "Your work is not just to clear PC-1s of the projects but to develop and shape development agenda of the country and to implement it," said the minister.

The minister further said that in 2013 Planning Commission was part of the Finance Division and nobody knew about it but it was granted autonomous status by PMLN government and it developed and implemented 2025 vision very successfully.

During 2013-18 more than Rs 700 billion were saved through rationalization and scrutiny of development schemes by Planning Commission. Same spirit and professionalism should be revived. Prime Minister wants to see Pakistan Speed in every sector, he added.

During the meeting, officials of various section shared their opinion which was appreciated by the minister and reiterated that it will be taken in TAP Conference to be held soon.