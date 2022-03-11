UrduPoint.com

TUSDEC Team Visits SCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:12 PM

A team from the TUSDEC on Friday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to seek feedback on development of industrial policy of surgical industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A team from the TUSDEC on Friday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to seek feedback on development of industrial policy of surgical industry.

During a meeting, SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Chairman Departmental Committee on Surgical Instruments Zeeshan Tariq also shared their views regarding industrial policy of surgical industry.

Senior Vice Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) WaseemYousaf and Vice Chairman SIMAP Faisal Akram also attended the meeting.

