TVETA responsible for equipping youth with skills: Adnan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Adnan Jalil has said that the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) is an important institution for the provision of skilled education and training in the province, which has the responsibility to equip the youth from various state of the art technical skills.

"We have to bring this institution to a high-quality standard and to make able it for preparing a skilled force in the province as per the requirements of the global manpower market", he added.

The minister said that in order to materialize this goal, he will take all possible steps to improve the standardized condition of TEVTA.

He expressed these views in a meeting held on Friday at his office regarding TEVTA wherein he took a briefing regarding the implementation of decisions issued in the previous meeting regarding the improvement of the institution.

On this occasion, the minister directed the concerned authorities to take the reform and professional performance process on the fast track for the improvement of the institution and also directed to report him in this regard accordingly.

It is merit to mention that in the last meeting regarding TEVTA, the minister had issued instructions regarding the standardization of technical educational institutions in various aspects, and had instructed the relevant authorities to follow austerity measures and control unnecessary expenditures in the institution.

The minister further said that improving of TEVTA and bringing its entire training system according to the contemporary global requirements was his key focus and he want the speedy implementation of this agenda with visible results.

On this occasion, he predicted that the TEVTA head office's new building at Hayatabad in Peshawar will be inaugurated soon.