Open Menu

TVETA Responsible For Equipping Youth With Skills: Adnan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

TVETA responsible for equipping youth with skills: Adnan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Adnan Jalil has said that the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) is an important institution for the provision of skilled education and training in the province, which has the responsibility to equip the youth from various state of the art technical skills.

"We have to bring this institution to a high-quality standard and to make able it for preparing a skilled force in the province as per the requirements of the global manpower market", he added.

The minister said that in order to materialize this goal, he will take all possible steps to improve the standardized condition of TEVTA.

He expressed these views in a meeting held on Friday at his office regarding TEVTA wherein he took a briefing regarding the implementation of decisions issued in the previous meeting regarding the improvement of the institution.

On this occasion, the minister directed the concerned authorities to take the reform and professional performance process on the fast track for the improvement of the institution and also directed to report him in this regard accordingly.

It is merit to mention that in the last meeting regarding TEVTA, the minister had issued instructions regarding the standardization of technical educational institutions in various aspects, and had instructed the relevant authorities to follow austerity measures and control unnecessary expenditures in the institution.

The minister further said that improving of TEVTA and bringing its entire training system according to the contemporary global requirements was his key focus and he want the speedy implementation of this agenda with visible results.

On this occasion, he predicted that the TEVTA head office's new building at Hayatabad in Peshawar will be inaugurated soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Market Commerce National University All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

32 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

33 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business