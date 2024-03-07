TVNZ Cuts Jobs In Fresh Blow To New Zealand Media
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) New Zealand public broadcaster TVNZ said Thursday it plans to cut nearly 10 percent of its staff, a week after its free-to-air tv news rival said it was closing altogether.
The double blow led to calls for government action to protect the media industry, serving a population of just over five million.
TVNZ said it planned to axe 68 jobs from a staff of around 700 after posting an operating loss last week of NZ$4.6 million ($2.8 million) for the second half of 2023.
The broadcaster did not identify the jobs to be cut but said a final structure should be in place by early April after "consultations" with employees.
Tough economic conditions and structural challenges within the media sector hurt revenue, said TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell.
"We need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line with our revenue," she said in a statement.
"There are no easy answers," O'Donnell warned. "Media organisations locally and globally are grappling with the same issues."
Media outlets around the world are chasing audiences that have migrated in big numbers to major digital and social media players as their main source of news.
Last week, US entertainment giant Warner Bros Discovery said it planned to shutter New Zealand outlet Newshub in June, with a reported loss of about 300 jobs.
The government said at the time it would not intervene to save Newshub.
Newshub's demise would leave TVNZ with a virtual monopoly on the free-to-air news television market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 202437 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 20242 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares rebound at open2 hours ago
-
US Fed's progress against inflation 'not assured': Powell11 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record high11 hours ago
-
Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as pound plunges11 hours ago
-
FBR directs field formations to settle tax claims within 30 Days11 hours ago
-
NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition12 hours ago
-
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI13 hours ago
-
PCJCCI, UHE ink MoU for women empowerment13 hours ago
-
Italy starts visa service from Lahore13 hours ago