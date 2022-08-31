UrduPoint.com

Twenty-Eight Estonian Firms Seeking Exemptions From EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Twenty-Eight Estonian Firms Seeking Exemptions From EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Twenty-eight Estonian companies are asking Tallinn to temporarily exempt them from EU sanctions against Russia so that they can continue importing Russian oil products, media reported, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

EU governments and other state bodies have to terminate existing contracts with Russian companies by October 10 in accordance with the sanctions imposed by the bloc after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"I am convinced that the Estonian public is reasonably interested in knowing which Estonian companies have requested transitional exemptions to continue trading oil with Russia," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu was quoted as saying by Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The list consists of 28 companies, including oil trader Trafigura and Estonian state-owned railway company Operail.

According to Reinsalu, publication of the list does not violate trade secret rules.

"Estonia has submitted proposals for a new EU sanctions package that will further impede the EU energy trade with Russia," the Estonian foreign minister added, as quoted by the broadcaster.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Many foreign companies suspended operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Oil Tallinn Luhansk Donetsk Estonia February October Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st August 2022

2 hours ago
 Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

11 hours ago
 White House Says US Committed to One China Policy ..

White House Says US Committed to One China Policy After Taiwan Shoots at Chinese ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye on 100th Victory Day anniversa ..

11 hours ago
 White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.