UrduPoint.com

Twenty-Eight Palestinians Injured In West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Twenty-Eight Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

Twenty-eight Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Twenty-eight Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Israeli military units had clashed and exchanged fire with Palestine's armed militants.

"Twenty-eight Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus this night," the PRCS said in a statement.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Since the beginning of 2023, the situation in the West Bank, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, has become much more complicated due to ongoing raids by the Israeli armed forces against the Palestinians.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Militants United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Nablus Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture set to organise Dubai Calligraphy Bi ..

Dubai Culture set to organise Dubai Calligraphy Biennale next October

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution reinforces commitment to growth ..

ADNOC Distribution reinforces commitment to growth in 2023

6 minutes ago
 All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-I ..

All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran Route Despite Complexity - ..

4 minutes ago
 Need to bring accountability, governance & unity t ..

Need to bring accountability, governance & unity through Parliament: Sherry Rehm ..

4 minutes ago
 EDGE appointed as official representative of Bhara ..

EDGE appointed as official representative of Bharat Dynamics Limited in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Successful students' interview to hold at Mastung ..

Successful students' interview to hold at Mastung Sub-Campus on March 22

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.