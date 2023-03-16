Twenty-Eight Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

Twenty-eight Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Twenty-eight Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Israeli military units had clashed and exchanged fire with Palestine's armed militants.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Since the beginning of 2023, the situation in the West Bank, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, has become much more complicated due to ongoing raids by the Israeli armed forces against the Palestinians.