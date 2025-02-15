Twin cities resident celebrates EU-Pak friendship at ‘EuroVillage 2025’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi celebrated the European Union (EU) and Pakistan friendship at ‘EuroVillage 2025’, which bound the EU and Pakistan in strong people-to-people connectivity.

Thousands of participants gathered at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Saturday to enjoy the vibrant “EuroVillage” festival, organised by the Delegation of the European Union in collaboration with the EU Member States.

The event provided a unique opportunity for the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to immerse themselves in European culture and heritage through music, food, and interactive experiences.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Riina Kionka, the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, noted, “We celebrate the diverse cultures and identities that enrich Europe, forming the foundation of our shared values and our relations with the world, including Pakistan. Together, we are stronger, and our partnership in development, trade, and political engagement reflects this commitment.”

In its sixth edition, EuroVillage offered an afternoon of culture, music, and culinary delights.

The festival featured a variety of engaging activities, including information displays from the EU and Member States, live performances, fun games, and an array of food options.

Visitors had the chance to connect with Team Europe and learn about the diverse areas of collaboration between the European Union and Pakistan.

The festival also showcased the positive impact of the EU on Pakistani communities. Attendees explored development cooperation booths, where beneficiaries shared personal stories illustrating how EU initiatives enrich their lives.

This hands-on engagement emphasised the message that the EU and Pakistan are "Stronger Together" through their partnership.

The event also featured live performances by both European and Pakistani artists and performers, including Farhan Saeed.

The EuroVillage festival was co-organised by the diplomatic missions of the European Union alongside those of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Spain.

The celebration of culture and partnership at the EuroVillage highlighted the bond between Europe and Pakistan, reinforcing a shared commitment to mutual development and cooperation under the spirit of “Stronger Together.”