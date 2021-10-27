UrduPoint.com

Twitter Posts $537 Million Net Loss Over Lawsuit Payout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Twitter posts $537 million net loss over lawsuit payout

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth.

Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.

The 2016 Federal suit filed by shareholders claimed the defendants, such as former CEO Dick Costolo, did not disclose the full picture of the company's state while they sold their personal stock in Twitter.

The shareholders claimed board members sold stock at an "artificially inflated" price. The suit was filed the year after Twitter's shares tumbled in value as the company revealed lethargic growth.

Despite the lawsuit costs, Twitter said third quarter revenue hit $1.3 billion, an increase of 37 percent over this time last year.

The company noted that advertising revenue reached $1.14 billion, which is 41 percent above 2020's third quarter results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Company Price 2016 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

9 hours ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

10 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.