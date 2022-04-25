UrduPoint.com

Twitter Shares Rally As Social Media Giant Reportedly Readies For Deal With Elon Musk

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Twitter Shares Rally as Social Media Giant Reportedly Readies for Deal With Elon Musk

Shares of Twitter jumped 5% in pre-market trading on Monday as several US media outlets reported that the board of the social media giant was nearing a buyout deal by its largest shareholder Elon Musk, after initially attempting to reject the billionaire businessman's bid

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Shares of Twitter jumped 5% in pre-market trading on Monday as several US media outlets reported that the board of the social media giant was nearing a buyout deal by its largest shareholder Elon Musk, after initially attempting to reject the billionaire businessman's bid.

Musk, who already owns a 9.1% stake in Twitter through a nearly $3 billion purchase made from the open market earlier this month, is offering $54.20 for each remaining share of the microblogging site that he does not already own to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange and take it private. Twitter shares rose to above $51.50 in pre-market trading, versus Friday's close of $48.93, after media reports that a deal was imminent.

CNBC reported that the Twitter board had a change in stance toward Musk's offer after he made a securities filing on April 21 that he has received financial commitments of $46.5 billion to fund his offer. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides met on Sunday and a deal could be concluded as soon as this week.

An agreement on terms of the transaction could be reached as soon as Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Concerns over how Musk would fund the deal aside his "undervaluation" of the company were what led Twitter to initially balk at a deal with the billionaire entrepreneur. Just on April 19, The New York Post reported that Musk was considering investing up to $15 billion of his own money and pooling the rest externally to fund the buyout.

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of Twitter's substantial shareholders, had described Musk's offer of $54.20 versus this year's high of $54.57 hit on April 5 as basically devoid of a premium. The Twitter board subsequently adopted a shareholder rights plan or so-called Poison Pill to reduce the likelihood that any person, entity or group would be able to gain full control over the company without paying a premium.

Analysts had also cited other concerns about Musk's style of management should he become the boss of Twitter. While he could revolutionize Twitter as a free-speech model, Musk could also use his influence on the platform to silence criticism against decisions he makes in his other businesses, they said.

Estimated by Forbes to be worth $270 billion, making him the world richest man, Musk is also chief executive of electric car company Tesla, a keen space travel explorer and cryptocurrency advocate, among other things. On top of these, the outspoken, flamboyant and eccentric entrepreneur calls himself a "free speech absolutist."

One of Twitter's most-prolific users, Musk's main concern with the microblogging site appeared to be over its moderation policies. In March, he tweeted out a poll that asked Twitter users whether the site, which has banned former president Donald Trump, among others, adhered to the principle of free speech.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Company Trump Car New York Stock Exchange Forbes Man New York SITE Elon Musk Cryptocurrency Money March April Sunday Market Post Media From Agreement Share Top Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Russia to Expel 40 German Diplomats - Foreign Mini ..

Russia to Expel 40 German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of co ..

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of construction work on 1400 classr ..

35 minutes ago
 4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

35 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 ..

Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

35 minutes ago
 Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct con ..

Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct connectivity with New Islamabad A ..

35 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in ..

KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in phases

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.