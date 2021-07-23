Twitter Stock See Over 5% Rise in US After Strong Quarterly Earnings Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Shares of US microblogging company Twitter jumped by more than 5% at pre-market trading sessions on Friday, after the firm revealed strong financial results for its second quarter of this year.

As of 08:26 GMT, shares of the social networking giant were increasing by 5.

4% to $73.29 per share.

Twitter reported on Thursday nearly $134 million in earnings, 20 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates of 7 cents per share. Twitter's revenue jumped 74% year-on-year in the second quarter, marking its fastest growth since 2014.

At close of Thursday trading, Twitter stock increased by 0.04% to $69.57.