Twitter Stocks See Over 5% Drop at Pre-Market Trading Sessions in US After Hacking Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twitter shares experience an over 5 percent price drop at pre-market trading sessions in the United States after the hacking attack on celebrities' accounts, trading data shows.

As of 11.44 a.m. Moscow time (08:44 GMT), the shares of the social networking giant were falling by 5.24 percent to $33.8 per one share.

On the night into Thursday, Twitter accounts of several famous people including ex-US President Barack Obama, US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West were hacked, and an advertisement of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme was posted there.

According to Twitter, the hijacking of the accounts resulted from an attack on some of the company's employees and gaining access to its internal tools.