Two agents nabbed for undue deductions from Ehsaas cash

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Police has apprehended two agents of Ehsaas programme who were making undue deduction of emergency cash amount.

According to details an agent of HBL in Mithi Narender made the transaction but did not hand over the total amount of Rs.

12000 to beneficiary. Police and Rangers taken Narender into custody.

In Chhachhro town another agent Manoj Kumar was nabbed on charges of deducting Rs.1000 to 2000 from Ehsaas emergency cash amount currently being distributed among the deserving families affected financially�due to lock down.