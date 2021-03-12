Two chambers sign MoU for mutual cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and the Chaman Chamber signed a MOU under which both chambers will facilitate their members through enhanced cooperation.

In this connection, a delegation of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) headed by its president Haji Jallat Khan Achakzai visited the city.

Welcoming the guests, FCCI President Hafiz Engineer Ihtesham Javed said Faisalabad was contributing major share in the economy, adding thta textile was the major export item of Pakistan which had 65% share in total exports and out of it 70% is being contributed alone by Faisalabad.

He also underlined the importance of the CCCI and said that it was very important for Faisalabadas yarn consumed by local industrial units was being imported through Chaman border.

Later, the both presidents signed the MoU and exchanged the documents.